Galion Library opening July 1

GALION — Galion Public Library is going public again, starting next week.

Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St., will be open to the public beginning Wednesday, July 1 with new hours. The library will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The main entrance to the library will be closed. Visitors will need to enter and exit the building through the south entrance, adjacent to the parking lot.

The library asks that all children be accompanied by an adult while visiting.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering during their visit. Staff will be wearing masks, sanitizing computers, and cleaning high-touch surfaces regularly throughout the day. Things will look a little different as most of the furniture has been stored and safeguards have been installed around circulation desks for staff safety.

It is asked that all individuals adhere to social distancing guidelines and maintain a six-foot minimum distance from others. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the library

The number of people allowed in the building at one time will be limited, so visitors are being asked to keep their visits brief to allow more patrons to access the library. The number of computers available will also be limited, so patrons are encouraged to call ahead to book a computer if it will be needed at a specific time. Computer sessions are currently limited to 30 minutes per person.

The library would like all materials returned that have been with patrons since the pandemic began, including mobile WiFi hotspots. All library materials checked out on or before March 23 will be due on July 1. Any materials kept beyond that date will begin to accrue fines.

Curbside Service will also continue and is highly encouraged, especially for those with compromised immune systems. Call the library at 419-468-3203, or place orders through the app or your online account.

The Summer Library Program, “Imagine Your Story” is currently in progress for all ages. Patrons can sign up online through the Galion Public Library website or in person. There are weekly prizes and a grand prize for adults who complete weekly activities, mission logs with prizes for children, and prizes for teens who complete a summer bingo board. The program runs through the end of July.

Hours are changing, social distancing and other restrictions will be in place