Kingwood Center taking another step toward normal operations

MANSFIELD — Following the recent announcement of re-opening orders by Gov. DeWine, Kingwood Center Gardens looks forward to opening most facilities and historic buildings. We are working to comply with all the operational recommendations and mandates. On Wednesday, June 17 we intend to open Kingwood Hall and Courtyard Complex buildings. Restrictions on distancing will require that the Display Greenhouse remain closed due to the narrow walkways. The Peacock Playhouse will also remain closed due to regulations for children’s play areas.

To make your visit a safer one, hand sanitizing stations have been added, cleaning procedures updated, capacity limits monitored, face coverings worn by staff, and distancing reminders posted.

Please keep in mind that the Garden Gateway construction site is active and encompasses nearly 10 acres. During your visit you will be able to get a glimpse of the progress, but from a safe distance. Kingwood looks forward to celebrating the grand opening of the Garden Gateway in mid-October.

Re-opening criteria has been ever-changing, so before your visit and to stay informed about opening announcements, please visit Kingwood’s website: kingwoodcenter.org or phone 419-522-0211.

