Fourth COVID-19 death confirmed in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Reed Richmond of Richland County Public Health confirmed a fourth person has died in Richland County of health issues associated with COVID-10. This statement this afternoon from Richland County Public Health:

“Richland Public Health is confirming the fourth COVID-19 death of a Richland County resident this afternoon, a 90-year-old male. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world, we are still saddened when a death hits close to home. Our employees wish to express sympathy to his family and friends.”

There also have been four confirmed COVID-10 deaths in Crawford County.