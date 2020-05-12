Richland Mall stores opening for business

ONTARIO — Some stores opened today at the Richland Mall putting north central Ohio’s largest indoor shopping destination back in business

More opening are planned Friday.

Opening May 12, with limited retailers and limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday thru Saturday, opening at noon Sunday are:

Ashcroft & Oak

Avon

ESL Electronics

The Finish Line

Gifts 4 You

Gift Gallery

Grandslam Sports

Journeys

Lenscrafters

The Shoe Dept (noon to 6 p.m.)

Opening (as allowed per mandate) on Friday, May 15 are Nail World, JJ Nails and Tha Shoppe.

Customers can only enter through the food court entrance and all events and activities, including mall-walking are suspended or canceled.

Weekly Blood Drives will continue in the South Wing across from American Eagle each Wednesday between 1 to 7 p.m. by appointment only. Face masks required at this time.

