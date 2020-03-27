Flash flood watch tonight through Saturday morning for Galion area

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow Richland, Hancock, Seneca, and Wyandot counties. It goes into affect late tonight, and will last through Saturday morning.

A stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop tonight through late Saturday morning near the U.S. 30 corridor, and mainly west of Interstate 71. Widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely along a line from Findlay to Mansfield with locally higher amounts of 3 inches or greater.

Flash flooding will lead to rapidly rising and swift moving water in creeks and low lying areas.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or if flooding develops.