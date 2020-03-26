Wednesday’s update from the Galion City Health Department

COVID-19 Update 3/25/20

As of today, March 25, 2020 (2:00pm), there are:

•# of Confirmed Cases: 704 Again, this is the tip of the iceburg, again testing is limited

oAge Range: <1-94 (not 95 as previously reported, this was corrected)

o116 (16.5%) are Healthcare Workers

oMedian Age: 51

oMales- 371 (53%), Females- 333 (47%)

•Deaths: 10- Cuyahoga (2), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Gallia (1) Lucas (1), Miami (1), Stark (2)

•# of Ohio Counties with Confirmed Cases: 55

•CRAWFORD COUNTY HAS HAD ITS 1ST CONFIRMED CASE REPORTED 3/24/2020

•# of Tests: 14,764

•# of Cases Hospitalized: 182 (26%)

•# of Hospitalized Cases in ICU: 75 (11%) – 24 Long-Term Care (LTC) Residents

•# of Cases NOT Hospitalized: 522 (74%)

•Onset 2/7/20- 3/25/20

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH- DATA

•The Ohio Department of Health is working on adding more real time data and interactive information to the ODH website coronavirus.ohio.gov.

•Sometimes people are reported by where they were tested versus where they live so please keep in mind that some data may change as reports are moved to their county of residence

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH- HOTLINE

•We have seen a huge spike in calls to our COVID-19 hotline. We can’t provide legal aid at 833-4-ASK-ODH, but we are here to help you with your health questions — or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

BUSINESSES

•If there are questions about essential businesses, the state is asking for you to read the order and use the best judgment in determining if the business is essential.

•Please do not call law enforcement, the health department, or the COVID-19 helpline to ask for advice on if you are an essential business. Business owners must read the order and make their own judgments.

•You do not need a letter, certification, or clearance, but it is recommended that you create a document about why you believe you are an essential business and how you are providing a safe workplace.

oThis can be helpful if/ when enforcement of the Order is necessary.

PPE- PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

•The governor acknowledged again that we do have a shortage of PPE and it is the reason the state has ordered the stop of elective surgeries. The state is appreciative of businesses and tech schools sharing their PPE. The state is asking for more donations. PLEASE DIRECT DONATIONS THROUGH THE COUNTY EMA.

•HOMEMADE MASKS- We are not to the point where frontline healthcare workers need to wear homemade masks, but these are great for the public to keep their germs to themselves. Industry is working on creating masks and sterilizing masks.

•PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment – and it means the masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and goggles that are needed for our first responders. Our commitment is to do all we can to get first responders what they need.

•Crawford County Emergency Management is asking for donations of personal protective equipment. They are in need of:

oN95 masks, Ear loop face masks, Surgical gloves, Sterile swabs, Hand Sanitizer

oIf anyone has anything to donate, they can contact the CCME office.

Crawford County Emergency Management

112 E. Mansfield St., Suite 302

Bucyrus, Ohio 44820

ccema@crawford-co.org

Office: 419-562-6009 · Fax: 419-562-1025

LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH FUNDING

•The governor agrees we will need to look at how we fund state and local health departments. Historically the country has underfunded public health. That will be one of the lessons learned from this pandemic. We must fund public health consistently year after year.

RELIEF & HOUSE BILL 197

•The state is thanking the general assembly. The state senate passed Amended Substitute House Bill 197 today and it will head to the house this afternoon.

•The energy assistance program will run to May 1st.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS

•The state is looking into things like deploying student nurses (AND OTHERS) because we will need more staffing.

GALION CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

WE ARE OPEN! HOWEVER, TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY WE WILL BE KEEPING OUR DOORS LOCKED AND ASK THAT YOU CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

– BIRTH AND DEATH CERTIFICATES (PLEASE COMPLETE AN APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE GALIONHEALTH.ORG AND MAIL)

– IMMUNIZATIONS AND TB TESTS- BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE COMPLETE FORMS ON OUR WEBSITE PRIOR TO YOUR APPOINTMENT

– CAR SEAT DISTRIBUTION – PLEASE COMPLETE THE APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE AND MAIL

– NUISANCES, AND DOG BITES – PLEASE COMPLETE FORMS ONLINE USING OUR WEBSITE

– SEXUAL HEALTH – CALL FOR AVAILABILITY

– FREE CONDOMS- PLEASE CALL AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR PICK UP

– GENERAL QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS WE WILL BE GLAD TO HELP! PLEASE GIVE US A CALL! 419-468-1075 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE GALIONHEALTH.ORG

REMINDERS & INFORMATION

➡️THE GALION CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DOES NOT HAVE THE ABILITY TO TEST AT OUR OFFICE, ILL INDIVIDUALS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR DOCTOR OR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER.

➡️If your job has been impacted by COVID-19, please visit jfs.ohio.gov/coronavirus for information and visit unemployment.ohio.gov to apply for benefits.

➡️If you feel sick or think you may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, call your doctor or healthcare provider BEFORE you go in.

➡️PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING! That means staying home and away from others when you can.

➡️Remember, call centers to answer questions regarding COVID-19 are now open. The ODH call center will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The Avita Health System’s Coronavirus Information Hotline is available 7 days a week from 9:00am – 6:00pm at 419-468-0800.

➡️DON’T BELIEVE EVERY RUMOR YOU SEE ONLINE. Remember to use trusted sources. CDC; Ohio Department of Health; Governor Mike DeWine; local health departments; and verified media are good resources.

➡️The Ohio Department of Health website should be your top resource for COVID-19 information. This resource has been created to help you. COVID-19 numbers are updated at 2 p.m. every day. Find it at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

➡️FINALLY, REMEMBER THAT WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. BE KIND TO SERVICE WORKERS, HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, AND THOSE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COMBATING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK. THANK YOU!