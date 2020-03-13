Here is an update from the Galion City Health Department relating to COVID-19

The Galion City Health Department has been working closely with city, county, and state officials to monitor the ongoing situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

We want the public to know that contingency planning has been occurring at the local level with our safety forces and community partners like our healthcare system, schools and businesses.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued several executive orders on March 12. A ban on any gathering of 100 people or more, including at auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fairs, and festivals.

The order does not apply to typical office environments, restaurants, factories, or grocery stores. It also doesn’t apply to religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment protected speech.

It is however the recommendation of the Galion City Health Department to limit any non-essential exposure to these types of locations. It is necessary that any individual exhibiting signs and symptoms do not present to these types of locations in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

In addition, all K-12 schools in the state will go on extended spring break. Galion City Schools and St Joseph’s Catholic School- Galion will begin this extended break on Monday, March 16, through at least April 3.

Visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities will no longer be allowed. The purpose of these measures is to reduce and delay the spread of the virus, and to prevent hospitals and physician offices from being overwhelmed with patients.

Life will be different during these restrictions. We all need to be more aware of our personal hygiene and take precautions. Recommended practices: wash your hands more frequently, avoid handshakes, try to stay at least 6 feet away from others, and perform enhanced cleaning of commonly touched surfaces at home. We are unclear how long restrictions may need to be in place.

We encourage you to plan for your daily needs: food, water, medications, and any other essentials for your daily life. If you do experience fever or lower respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room. Contact your physician or go to an Urgent Care or Walk-In Clinic. Call your physician, Urgent Care, or Walk-In Clinic ahead of your arrival to ensure that their staff are able to wear the proper protective equipment. DO NOT go to public locations either.

Not everyone will meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Health care workers may need to first rule out other respiratory illnesses, due to the limited number of test kits available.

For more information, the Ohio Department of Health has a 24-hour call center that may be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). You may also visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Galion City Health Department has also created a survey to help address questions; you can access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GalionCOVID-19