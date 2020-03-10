Ashland University students may have been exposed to coronavirus at conference in Maryland

ASHLAND — A group of Ashland University students attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland from Feb. 26-29 and returned to the AU campus the following week before leaving for spring break.

It was later discovered that a person attending that same conference has tested positive for novel Coronavirus 19.

Ashland University Safety and Security was notified of the possible exposure of the AU students and contacted both campus officials and the Ashland County Health Department.

The students have been notified by the Health Department and they are cooperating fully with Ohio Department of Health guidance. Ashland University officials are working internally to ensure proper protocols are being followed for students, faculty and staff.