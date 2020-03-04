Colonel Crawford knocks off top-seeded Willard, advances to Thursday’s district championship game in Norwalk

NORWALK — Colonel Crawford beat Willard 59-55 on Tuesday night to advance to Thursday’s Division III district championship game at Norwalk High School.

The Eagles will play Pemberville Eastwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. Eastwood was a 52-50 winner, in overtime, in Tuesday’s second game, over Collins Western Reserve.

In the Norwalk sectional/district bracket, Willard was the No. 1 seed, Western Reserve was No. 2, Colonel Crawford was the No. 3 seed and Eastwood the No. 4 seed.

Either Colonel Crawford or Pemberville Eastwood will advance to the D-III regional tournament March 11 at 8 p.m. at Bowling Green State University.

They will play the winner of the Lima district championship game.