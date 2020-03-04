Tonight’s special Galion school board meeting has been cancelled

The special board of education meeting scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, has been cancelled.





There will be a special board of education meeting held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Administrative Center Conference Room. The purpose of this meeting is to conduct an executive session of the Board for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, and to take official public action regarding same.