Taylor Road composting facility sets schedule for 2020

GALION — The 2020 schedule for the Taylor Road composting facility has been set. Yard waste, including limbs, brush, grass clippings and leaves, will be accepted free of charge to City of Galion and Polk Township residents. Chemically treated wood, such as deck material and railroad ties, stones and concrete are not accepted.

Dates are as follows:

March 20, 21

April 17, 18

May 15, 16

June 19, 20

July 17, 18

August 21, 22

September 18, 19

October 16, 17

November 20, 21

Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on the above dates. The facility is located at 545 Taylor Road in Galion.