Led by individual champ Maddie Ooverland, Lady Knights’ bowling team qualifies for state tournament

COLUMBUS — Led by Maddie Overland, who turned in the best score in the Central District, district bowling tournament Thursday at HP Lanes in Columbus, Northmor’s girls bowling team finished second to qualify for this weekend’s state tournament in Columbus.

Overland won the individual championship with her scores of 206 158 213-577. Her scores was 19 strokes better than the second-place finisher. She was joined by teammate Kourtney Rinehart, who was ninth overall, with games of 177 146 171-494, Emilie Drumm was 11th with games of 167 172 152-492 and and Kristin Bittner turned in scores of 138-125 151-414.

Worthington Christian won the team title with a team score of 3,429, followed by Northmor’s 3,315.

The Division II girls tournament starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Wayne Webb Lanes on South High Street in Columbus.

Galion’s boys team is in the Division II district tournament at Lima’s Westgate Lanes. That tournament is Saturday, starting at hoon.