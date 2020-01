GALION — There will be a temporary water shutoff on Thursday morning for Winchester Road residents. The Service Department is replacing a section of the water main which services these homes.

Specifically, affected homes will be on Winchester Road from Rensch Avenue to Biddle Road, and homes on Shady Lane from Winchester Road to State Route 19.

The shutoff will occur at 9 a.m. and service will be restored before 2 p.m. No boil advisory is anticipated at this time.