Public meeting tonight at 5 p.m. on upcoming Ohio 598 widening project

GALION — Information will be available tonight during a public meeting about the upcoming Ohio 598 widening project. Mayor Tom O’Oleary issued a reminder at a recent city council meeting about the public meeting.

The meeting will be in an open house format. There will be no ‘presentation.’ Area residents can attend the meeting anytime from 5-7 p.m., where information will be available about the project. There will be representatives on hand from the City Galion, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the GPD Group, which is doing the design and architectural work for the project, which is expected to be started in 2021.

This meeting is for anyone who may be affected by the project,” O’Leary said. “So spread the word. We don’t want anyone to be surprised when the work gets started. There will be some ‘property takes’.”

O’Leary said decisions still have to be made, including a determination of whether the project will be split into two parts and about whether work will take place at night.