BELLVILLE — Saturday’s rummage sale at All-Souls church in Bellville has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled for in the spring.

However, the church is having a Veterans Appreciation Waffle Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7:30-10 a.m. Breakfast includes an all-you-can-eat waffle bar, coffee and juice. It is free for veterans, current service members and their immediate families.

All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, is at 25 Church St. All are welcome.