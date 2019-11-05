Get out and vote today; polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

GALION — Don’t forget to get out and vote today. Your vote does matter.

Lots of Ohioans voted early. Here is some information from the Ohio Secretary of State.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that at the close of early voting, 320,299 ballots had been cast statewide according to the latest data compiled from Ohio’s Boards of Elections. This includes more then 194,034 absentee ballots cast by mail, 125,666 in person ballots and 599 military and overseas ballots. Boards of Elections are accepting military and overseas ballots for another 10 days.

“Ohio has long been a national leader in convenient opportunities for early voting,” said LaRose. “Now that this election’s early voting period has concluded, it is vitally important for anyone who hasn’t voted to get to the polls tomorrow and have their voice heard. Take advantage of this special opportunity to join your neighbors in determining the future of the community you call home.”

QUICK FACTS: