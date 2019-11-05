Get out and vote today; polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

GALION — Don’t forget to get out and vote today. Your vote does matter.
Look for results from Crawford County later tonight at www.galion.inquirer.com and on the Galion Inquirer Facebook page.
Lots of Ohioans voted early. Here is some information from the Ohio Secretary of State.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that at the close of early voting, 320,299 ballots had been cast statewide according to the latest data compiled from Ohio’s Boards of Elections. This includes more then 194,034 absentee ballots cast by mail, 125,666 in person ballots and 599 military and overseas ballots. Boards of Elections are accepting military and overseas ballots for another 10 days.
“Ohio has long been a national leader in convenient opportunities for early voting,” said LaRose. “Now that this election’s early voting period has concluded, it is vitally important for anyone who hasn’t voted to get to the polls tomorrow and have their voice heard. Take advantage of this special opportunity to join your neighbors in determining the future of the community you call home.”
QUICK FACTS:
- Early voting lasted for 28 days in Ohio this season, well above the national average of 19.
- Ohio is one of only 20 states that allow voting on Saturday and one of just five that allow for voting on Sunday.
- 7,689,091 Ohioans are registered to vote.
- 252,789 voters have requested an absentee ballot by mail as of today.
- Of those, 194,034 have been cast.
- 125,666 voters have cast an early in-person ballot as of today.
- 1,944 military and overseas voters have requested an absentee ballot as of today.
- Of those 594 have be cast.