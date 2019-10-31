Valve replacement on Park Avenue in Galion means water service will be interrupted Friday morning

GALION — The Galion Service Department is replacing a water valve located on Park Avenue on Friday, Nov. 1. Water service in this area will be shut down while this work is completed. Work will begin at 8:00 a.m. and service is expected to be restored before noon.

Residences on the following streets will be affected:

Park Avenue (all); Center Street (all); Westgate Road (all); Southern Avenue (all); Bel Air Drive (all); Edgewood Drive (all); North Union Street (from Erie to Westgate); West Summit Street (North Union to the west end)

The intersection of Park Avenue and West Summit Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.

A Boil Advisory is NOT anticipated at this time.