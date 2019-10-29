Galion No. 2; Northmor No. 5, Clear Fork No. 6 in next to last playoff computer poll

OHSAA Computer Playoff ratings

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (9-0) 33.7389, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-1) 29.5944, 3. Canton McKinley (8-1) 27.4889, 4. Euclid (7-2) 26.404, 5. Solon (7-2) 26.1444, 6. Massillon Jackson (7-2) 20.75, 7. Medina (6-3) 19.7222, 8. Cleveland Heights (8-1) 19.0111, 9. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-4) 16.8278, 10. Brunswick (6-3) 16.5722, 11. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-5) 16.3492, 12. Strongsville (5-4) 15.05

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (8-1) 25.1556, 2. Dublin Jerome (7-2) 24.9389, 3. Springfield (8-1) 24.7778, 4. Dublin Coffman (7-2) 23.35, 5. Springboro (8-1) 22.6667, 6. Perrysburg (7-2) 18.625, 7. Clayton Northmont (5-4) 14.5111, 8. Marysville (5-4) 11.1, 9. Findlay (4-5) 10.4722, 10. Centerville (4-5) 9.1778, 11. Hilliard Bradley (3-6) 8.3056, 12. Delaware Hayes (3-6) 7.5056

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-1) 33.6556, 2. Pickerington Central (8-1) 30.7222, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (8-1) 23.5611, 4. Groveport-Madison (8-1) 23.0444, 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-3) 20.1333, 6. Pickerington North (5-4) 18.9141, 7. Reynoldsburg (6-3) 18.0556, 8. Upper Arlington (6-3) 16.596, 9. Hilliard Darby (6-3) 15.6364, 10. Westerville Central (6-3) 15.3222, 11. New Albany (6-3) 13.1611, 12. Thomas Worthington (4-5) 8.3778

Region 4 – 1. Fairfield (9-0) 30.9, 2. Cin. Elder (8-1) 27.3434, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (7-2) 26.2389, 4. Cin. Colerain (8-1) 23.1278, 5. West Chester Lakota West (6-3) 17.7333, 6. Cin. Princeton (6-3) 14.9778, 7. Hamilton (5-4) 13.0056, 8. Cin. Sycamore (4-5) 10.9778, 9. Mason (4-5) 9.2389, 10. Cincinnati West Clermont (4-5) 8.7778, 11. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-5) 8.4222, 12. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-5) 8.0889

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (9-0) 32.8444, 2. Mayfield (9-0) 25.95, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1) 25.4596, 4. Massillon Perry (7-2) 21.5944, 5. Hudson (6-3) 17.2056, 6. Willoughby South (5-4) 13.2222, 7. Warren G. Harding (6-3) 13.2172, 8. North Canton Hoover (5-4) 13.1833, 9. Alliance (6-3) 13.0889, 10. Uniontown Lake (5-4) 10.1222, 11. Kent Roosevelt (5-4) 9.8056, 12. Macedonia Nordonia (4-5) 9.5667

Region 6 – 1. Avon (9-0) 26.4611, 2. Avon Lake (8-1) 22.0778, 3. Cle. Benedictine (8-1) 20.45, 4. Wadsworth (7-2) 19.8222, 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (7-2) 19.6722, 6. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 19.1722, 7. Maple Hts. (7-2) 17.9944, 8. Amherst Steele (7-2) 14.9111, 9. Wooster (6-3) 14.4278, 10. Barberton (6-3) 12.6778, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 11.8389, 12. Garfield Hts. (5-4) 9.9833

Region 7 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (9-0) 30.6515, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) 26.9889, 3. Westerville South (6-3) 19.3278, 4. Tol. St. John’s (6-3) 17.8, 5. Troy (7-2) 17.2944, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-4) 15.75, 7. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (6-3) 14.2444, 8. Piqua (5-4) 12.8167, 9. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-4) 12.2444, 10. Holland Springfield (5-4) 10.5611, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-5) 9.5778, 12. Lima Senior (3-6) 8.7278

Region 8 – 1. Harrison (8-1) 27.8111, 2. Cin. Turpin (9-0) 27.5111, 3. Cin. La Salle (7-2) 25.6581, 4. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-1) 23.3788, 5. Xenia (8-1) 23.2556, 6. Canal Winchester (8-1) 21.6611, 7. Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-0) 21.5, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 20.7611, 9. Cin. Anderson (6-3) 20.3222, 10. Morrow Little Miami (7-2) 18.4944, 11. Oxford Talawanda (7-2) 16.8167, 12. Ashville Teays Valley (7-2) 15.4611

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (9-0) 27.068, 2. Streetsboro (9-0) 25.6722, 3. Aurora (9-0) 23.0778, 4. Chardon (7-2) 21.7, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 21.3889, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (7-2) 20.7, 7. Steubenville (5-3) 20.6839, 8. Dover (6-3) 19.8713, 9. Ravenna (7-2) 17.7833, 10. Canfield (6-3) 16.2111, 11. Alliance Marlington (7-2) 16.0111, 12. Niles McKinley (6-3) 14.5444

Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (8-1) 24.95, 2. Mansfield Senior (8-1) 23.1056, 3. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 20.6167, 4. Bay Village Bay (7-2) 18.9667, 5. Tiffin Columbian (8-1) 18.8889, 6. Sandusky (6-3) 18.7778, 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name (7-2) 17.9889, 8. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 11.7167, 9. Caledonia River Valley (6-3) 11.4, 10. Lodi Cloverleaf (5-4) 10.2444, 11. Richfield Revere (4-5) 9.8, 12. Norton (4-5) 9.2833

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-1) 26.3311, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-0) 25.2167, 3. Jackson (9-0) 23.9667, 4. Granville (8-1) 18.7944, 5. Thornville Sheridan (7-2) 18.0333, 6. London (7-1) 17.8264, 7. Cols. Centennial (8-1) 17.4333, 8. Bellbrook (7-2) 16.5056, 9. Zanesville (6-3) 16.298, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-3) 13.6566, 11. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-3) 13.3778, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 12.9444

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-1) 23.7889, 2. Franklin (8-1) 21.5, 3. Wapakoneta (8-1) 19.2722, 4. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 16.7111, 5. Trotwood-Madison (7-2) 16.6493, 6. Hamilton Badin (6-3) 16.4056, 7. Cin. Hughes (7-2) 14.6278, 8. Hamilton Ross (7-2) 14.4278, 9. Greenville (6-3) 12.2778, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-4) 11.4293, 11. Goshen (6-3) 9.5889, 12. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-5) 8.9056

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (9-0) 24.15, 2. Wintersville Indian Creek (8-1) 20.4444, 3. Poland Seminary (7-2) 20.4389, 4. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 18.0222, 5. Hubbard (6-3) 13.9444, 6. Salem (7-2) 12.9333, 7. Struthers (6-3) 11.95, 8. Girard (6-3) 10.7056, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (5-4) 9.6444, 10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-5) 8.6735, 11. Chagrin Falls (5-4) 8.65, 12. Mogadore Field (4-5) 8.3333

Region 14 – 1. LaGrange Keystone (8-1) 19.95, 2. Galion (8-1) 18.2172, 3. Wauseon (8-1) 18.0778, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2) 16.1111, 5. Bellevue (6-3) 15.5667, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 15.1889, 7. Shelby (6-3) 14.0056, 8. Rossford (7-2) 13.0056, 9. Wooster Triway (6-3) 12.3944, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (6-3) 12.3889, 11. Clyde (5-4) 12.1556, 12. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.0972

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (9-0) 25.4389, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-1) 22.4389, 3. Waverly (7-2) 17.9556, 4. New Concord John Glenn (7-2) 17.6333, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-1) 15.6575, 6. St. Clairsville (7-2) 15.6061, 7. Heath (7-2) 11.0389, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 10.8889, 9. Cambridge (6-3) 10.7889, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-3) 10.7722, 11. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 10.6611, 12. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-5) 7.9167

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 25.2667, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 21.9111, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 20.6778, 4. Waynesville (8-1) 20.5778, 5. Kenton (7-2) 20.3056, 6. West Milton Milton-Union (7-2) 15.7111, 7. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (8-1) 14.9222, 8. Germantown Valley View (7-2) 14.4833, 9. Bethel-Tate (5-4) 13.0778, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (6-3) 10.9889, 11. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-6) 9.5167, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (5-4) 8.5909

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (9-0) 23.2576, 2. Garrettsville Garfield (8-1) 19.7273, 3. Akron Manchester (6-3) 16.8889, 4. Bellaire (7-2) 16.0354, 5. Rootstown (7-2) 15.5404, 6. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-2) 14.1389, 7. Canfield South Range (6-3) 14.1167, 8. Conneaut (8-1) 12.9056, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (8-1) 11.9778, 10. Warren Champion (7-2) 10.8838, 11. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 10.25, 12. Mantua Crestwood (6-3) 9.7278

Region 18 – 1. Oak Harbor (9-0) 20.8361, 2. Orrville (8-1) 19.9556, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 19.0278, 4. Marion Pleasant (7-2) 18.399, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1) 16.6833, 6. Beachwood (7-2) 15.4944, 7. Northwood (9-0) 14.881, 8. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-2) 14.3542, 9. Elyria Cath. (6-3) 14.3167, 10. Richwood North Union (6-3) 13.4596, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (6-3) 10.1364, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-3) 9.8434

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (8-1) 20.1056, 2. Wheelersburg (6-3) 19.8222, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) 18.6389, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (7-2) 15.0, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-3) 14.0202, 6. Portsmouth (8-1) 13.3389, 7. Wellston (7-2) 11.85, 8. Oak Hill (5-4) 11.5944, 9. Minford (6-3) 11.4222, 10. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 8.803, 11. Johnstown-Monroe (5-4) 8.6, 12. Chesapeake (4-5) 8.0833

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (8-1) 18.4141, 2. West Jefferson (8-1) 17.5556, 3. Springfield Shawnee (7-2) 16.3889, 4. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 15.7833, 5. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (7-2) 15.3384, 6. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-1) 13.7631, 7. Blanchester (5-4) 11.4056, 8. Cin. Madeira (7-2) 11.3111, 9. Cin. Mariemont (7-2) 10.9389, 10. Springfield Greenon (7-2) 10.5, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-4) 9.5611, 12. Middletown Madison (5-4) 9.2

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (9-0) 21.4444, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (9-0) 21.4399, 3. Mogadore (8-1) 20.3833, 4. Glouster Trimble (9-0) 19.9722, 5. Dalton (8-1) 15.6722, 6. Salineville Southern (9-0) 15.0889, 7. Columbiana (6-3) 13.3444, 8. Brookfield (7-2) 12.9611, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 12.0944, 10. Nelsonville-York (6-3) 10.9944, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (6-3) 8.8056, 12. East Canton (4-5) 7.9798

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (8-1) 17.8283, 2. Attica Seneca East (8-1) 17.1162, 3. Howard East Knox (9-0) 16.3833, 4. Galion Northmor (8-1) 14.6944, 5. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 9.5, 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-3) 9.4778, 7. Creston Norwayne (4-5) 8.9333, 8. Carey (4-5) 7.9778, 9. Wellington (5-4) 7.7944, 10. Centerburg (6-3) 7.7333, 11. Ashland Crestview (6-3) 7.6056, 12. Smithville (4-5) 7.6

Region 23 – 1. Liberty Center (8-1) 20.5333, 2. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 19.8687, 3. Coldwater (8-1) 18.7778, 4. Anna (8-1) 18.5778, 5. Archbold (8-1) 17.3778, 6. Harrod Allen East (8-1) 16.5611, 7. Minster (8-1) 16.3944, 8. Sherwood Fairview (8-1) 15.1056, 9. Spencerville (6-3) 13.4111, 10. Gibsonburg (9-0) 13.2166, 11. Columbus Grove (6-3) 10.7111, 12. Hicksville (5-4) 7.4611

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (9-0) 18.8444, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-2) 15.4278, 3. Frankfort Adena (8-1) 14.2111, 4. Mechanicsburg (8-1) 13.1222, 5. Grandview Hts. (6-3) 12.6722, 6. Worthington Christian (7-2) 12.3788, 7. Covington (7-2) 12.35, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-3) 10.5667, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (7-2) 10.0146, 10. Arcanum (7-2) 9.8889, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) 9.1278, 12. Lucasville Valley (5-4) 8.3

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (8-1) 16.5167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 14.6243, 3. Toronto (7-2) 13.7167, 4. Independence (7-2) 13.6944, 5. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2) 13.0903, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (6-3) 11.4141, 7. McDonald (6-3) 11.2611, 8. Malvern (5-4) 8.0606, 9. Wellsville (5-4) 7.5611, 10. Lowellville (6-3) 7.5404, 11. Newbury (6-3) 7.3125, 12. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-4) 6.907

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (8-1) 16.0278, 2. McComb (8-1) 13.0333, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (8-1) 12.9293, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 12.8389, 5. Arlington (7-2) 11.2389, 6. Edgerton (7-2) 10.6389, 7. Edon (6-3) 10.15, 8. Sycamore Mohawk (5-4) 8.9722, 9. Arcadia (5-4) 6.95, 10. Plymouth (7-2) 6.5, 11. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.8778, 12. Pandora-Gilboa (4-5) 5.6667

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-1) 18.9667, 2. Newark Cath. (6-3) 14.0833, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Shadyside (6-3) 11.6873, 5. Waterford (7-2) 11.3073, 6. Reedsville Eastern (7-2) 9.3131, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (7-2) 8.9158, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (7-2) 8.6501, 9. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-1) 8.0596, 10. Hannibal River (5-4) 6.5051, 11. Racine Southern (5-4) 5.4785, 12. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-5) 4.737

Region 28 – 1. Hamilton New Miami (8-0) 14.2823, 2. Fort Loramie (8-1) 14.0444, 3. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-2) 12.2167, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (7-2) 10.732, 5. Lima Perry (6-3) 10.2889, 6. New Bremen (7-2) 9.9056, 7. Lockland (6-3) 9.1414, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 9.0023, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (7-2) 8.9278, 10. Union City Mississinawa Valley (6-3) 7.8, 11. Ansonia (5-4) 7.6, 12. DeGraff Riverside (4-5) 7.4111