Galion police reports

Thursday, Oct, 17
10:25 p.m. — Banking account information stolen and used at several places.
12:22 p.m. — Books were reported stolen from a hangar at Galion Municipal Airport.
1:19 p.m. — A tandem axle trailer was reported stolen by a Smith Street resident
4:27 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported the 800 block of Harding Way West
11:31 p.m. — One person was arrested on a felony warrant and three counts of drug possession, obstruction of justice and feeling an officer after an incident in the 300 block of Harding Way East.
Friday, Oct. 18
1:26 a.m. — A 37-year-old Florida man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Third Avenue.
2:35 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.
3:27 p.m. — Police received report of three kids throwing a bike off the bridge at Heise Park.
5:50 p.m. — One person reported being assaulted in the 300 block of South Union Street.
7:57 p.m. — One person was arrested for criminal damaging after window was broken at Photorama.
10:44 p.m. — After a report of a disturbance in the 700 bock of South Boston, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct.
11:15 p.m. — Vandalism was reported to the women’s restroom at South Park.
Saturday, Oct. 19
9:16 p.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Sherman Street.
Sunday, Oct. 20
6:52 p.m. — A photo book was found near Amann Reservoir.
9:42 p.m. — One person was for public intoxication after a report of a fighting at the gazebo.
Monday, Oct. 21
9:41 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen from a North Market Street residence.
10:42 a.m. — A Sixth Avenue resident reported gas stolen from a vehicle.
5:17 p.m. — A South Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
5:22 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Market Street.
6:39 p.m. — A assault was reported in the 200 block of East Summit Street.
11:04 p.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of Second Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Street.
12:13 p.m. — One person was arrested on Harding Way East for possessing drug abuse instruments.
12:22 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
8:04 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of South Union Street.