Galion police reports

Thursday, Oct, 17

10:25 p.m. — Banking account information stolen and used at several places.

12:22 p.m. — Books were reported stolen from a hangar at Galion Municipal Airport.

1:19 p.m. — A tandem axle trailer was reported stolen by a Smith Street resident

4:27 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported the 800 block of Harding Way West

11:31 p.m. — One person was arrested on a felony warrant and three counts of drug possession, obstruction of justice and feeling an officer after an incident in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Friday, Oct. 18

1:26 a.m. — A 37-year-old Florida man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

2:35 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

3:27 p.m. — Police received report of three kids throwing a bike off the bridge at Heise Park.

5:50 p.m. — One person reported being assaulted in the 300 block of South Union Street.

7:57 p.m. — One person was arrested for criminal damaging after window was broken at Photorama.

10:44 p.m. — After a report of a disturbance in the 700 bock of South Boston, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

11:15 p.m. — Vandalism was reported to the women’s restroom at South Park.

Saturday, Oct. 19

9:16 p.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Sherman Street.

Sunday, Oct. 20

6:52 p.m. — A photo book was found near Amann Reservoir.

9:42 p.m. — One person was for public intoxication after a report of a fighting at the gazebo.

Monday, Oct. 21

9:41 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen from a North Market Street residence.

10:42 a.m. — A Sixth Avenue resident reported gas stolen from a vehicle.

5:17 p.m. — A South Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

5:22 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

6:39 p.m. — A assault was reported in the 200 block of East Summit Street.

11:04 p.m. — A breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:32 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Street.

12:13 p.m. — One person was arrested on Harding Way East for possessing drug abuse instruments.

12:22 p.m. — An assault was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

8:04 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of South Union Street.