Halloween safety tips from AAA

GALION — Trick-or-treaters will be out and about in Galion on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Here are some tips to help make certain all of them get home safely.

More than 41 million children between the ages of 5 and 14 get ready to trick-or-treat this Halloween, their risk of being injured by motorists greatly increases. AAA reminds motorists, trick-or-treaters and partygoers to take steps to prevent Halloween horrors from ruining the fun.

Haunting Facts:

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety analysis of national pedestrian fatality data has shown Halloween night (between 4 p.m. and midnight) is the deadliest night of the year for pedestrians. In Ohio, Halloween night ranks fifth for pedestrian crashes, according to The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT reports that last year in Ohio 43 pedestrian crashes occurred the weekend before Halloween and 14 occurred on Halloween. In addition, there were 236 alcohol and/or drug impaired driving crashes the weekend before Halloween and 33 on Halloween night.

Motorists & Partygoers:

Obey all traffic signs and signals. Stop at all stop signs.

Slow down! A pedestrian is nearly twice as likely to be killed if they're hit by a car going 30 mph compared to if they're hit at 25 mph, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Just 5 mph can be the difference between life and death.

Plan ahead. Check Beggars' Night dates for municipalities you drive through each day.

Watch for trick-or-treaters. Be aware that they may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross mid-block or between parked cars. Scan the road ahead.

Drive sober: Alcohol-impaired drivers make up about a third of all motor vehicle deaths nationally resulting in an average of one death every 45 minutes. Always designate a sober driver or call a cab or ride sharing service.

Parents & Trick-or-Treaters: