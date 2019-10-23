Richland County sites announced for Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day

RICHLAND COUNTY — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and more than 4,200 national, tribal, and community law enforcement partners will hold another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26. Americans can take their pills (no liquids or needles) to one of over 5,600 collection sites across the country between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Here are the Richland County Take Back collection sites:

· Bellville Police Department, 320 Bell St., Bellville

· Butler Police Department, 33 West Elm Street, Butler

· Lexington Police Department, 44 W. Main Street, Lexington

· Mansfield Police Department: Drop-off at Richland County Solid Waste Authority, 1125 National Parkway, Mansfield

· Richland County Sheriff’s Office, 597 Park Ave. East, Mansfield

· Shelby Police Department, 3100 Wareham Road, Shelby

· Walmart, 2485 Possum Run Road, Mansfield

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day protects our children, our water and our food supplies and decrease prescription drug abuse by making it easier for you to properly dispose of unused or expired medications. This is a completely confidential program. No personal information will be collected. Please remove all prescription labels before arriving.

Here’s what you CAN bring:

· Prescription medications of any kind

· Over-the-counter medications

· Medication samples

· Pet medications

· Vitamins, Inhalers

· Medicated ointments and lotions

· Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

Here’s what you CANNOT bring:

· Needles, syringes, lancets

· Thermometers, Aerosol cans

· IV bags, Hydrogen peroxide

· Bloody or infectious waste

· Empty containers

· Personal Products (non-medicated shampoo, etc.)