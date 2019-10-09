OHSAA Football computer polls

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Nov. 3, when 224 schools (top 8 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2019/Polls-ComputerRankings/Week6Rankings.pdf

The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (6-0) 18.4333, 2. Euclid (6-0) 17.7146, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 16.15, 4. Canton McKinley (5-1) 13.6167, 5. Massillon Jackson (5-1) 13.5, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-2) 13.2667, 7. Brunswick (5-1) 12.95, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-3) 11.4833, 9. Solon (4-2) 10.8667, 10. Medina (4-2) 10.7167, 11. Cleveland Heights (5-1) 9.8667, 12. Strongsville (4-2) 9.6167

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (6-0) 15.2833, 2. Dublin Coffman (5-1) 14.7833, 3. Dublin Jerome (5-1) 14.25, 4. Springboro (6-0) 12.8, 5. Springfield (5-1) 9.7667, 6. Marysville (4-2) 9.4167, 7. Centerville (4-2) 7.6667, 8. Perrysburg (4-2) 7.5, 9. Findlay (2-4) 5.2333, 10. Clayton Northmont (2-4) 4.7667, 11. Beavercreek (2-4) 4.6333, 12. Huber Hts. Wayne (1-5) 2.9833

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-0) 19.3333, 2. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.8333, 3. Reynoldsburg (5-1) 13.0, 4. Groveport-Madison (5-1) 12.8833, 5. Pickerington North (3-3) 12.6, 6. Westerville Central (5-1) 11.0, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-1) 9.45, 8. Hilliard Davidson (4-2) 8.7333, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.6616, 10. Upper Arlington (3-3) 5.9621, 11. New Albany (3-3) 4.9833, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (2-4) 3.6

Region 4 – 1. Fairfield (6-0) 19.35, 2. Cin. St. Xavier (5-1) 17.4333, 3. Cin. Elder (5-1) 14.7333, 4. Cin. Colerain (5-1) 11.1167, 5. West Chester Lakota West (4-2) 10.5833, 6. Cin. Princeton (4-2) 9.75, 7. Cin. Sycamore (3-3) 7.4333, 8. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-3) 7.0333, 9. Mason (3-3) 7.0, 10. Hamilton (3-3) 6.9167, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-3) 6.5, 12. Lebanon (3-3) 5.5167

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (6-0) 16.0, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-1) 14.3667, 3. Mayfield (6-0) 13.65, 4. Massillon Perry (5-1) 12.5667, 5. Willoughby South (4-2) 11.6333, 6. Akron Ellet (4-2) 8.3667, 7. Uniontown Lake (4-2) 7.25, 8. Alliance (3-3) 6.7333, 9. Hudson (3-3) 6.6, 10. North Canton Hoover (3-3) 6.45, 11. Painesville Riverside (3-3) 6.4, 12. Warren G. Harding (3-3) 6.2333

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-0) 12.7167, 2. Olmsted Falls (6-0) 12.0833, 3. Maple Hts. (5-1) 11.7667, 4. Avon Lake (5-1) 11.0167, 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-2) 10.6333, 6. Cle. Benedictine (5-1) 10.3667, 7. Wadsworth (4-2) 9.7833, 8. Barberton (5-1) 9.75, 9. Amherst Steele (4-2) 9.4833, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-3) 8.7333, 11. North Royalton (4-2) 7.5, 12. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-3) 6.7833

Region 7 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-0) 17.3333, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 15.3434, 3. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (5-1) 12.4167, 4. Troy (5-1) 10.6167, 5. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-2) 10.3167, 6. Westerville South (4-2) 9.85, 7. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-2) 7.9167, 8. Oregon Clay (4-2) 7.3167, 9. Tol. St. John’s (3-3) 7.1667, 10. Dublin Scioto (3-3) 6.4667, 11. Cols. Northland (3-3) 5.6333, 12. Piqua (3-3) 5.6167

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Turpin (6-0) 16.3667, 2. Cin. LaSalle (6-0) 15.7543, 3. Canal Winchester (6-0) 15.3833, 4. Harrison (5-1) 14.4333, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-1) 13.2833, 6. Xenia (5-1) 11.0167, 7. Cin. Winton Woods (4-2) 10.8667, 8. Cin. Anderson (4-2) 10.8167, 9. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 9.7, 10. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 9.4, 11. Oxford Talawanda (4-2) 9.1167, 12. Cols. St. Charles (4-2) 8.9833

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (6-0) 14.8167, 2. Streetsboro (6-0) 13.8667, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-0) 13.4833, 4. Steubenville (5-1) 13.3265, 5. Aurora (6-0) 13.2, 6. Ravenna (5-1) 10.9167, 7. Niles McKinley (5-1) 10.7333, 8. Alliance Marlington (4-2) 9.6333, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-2) 9.4, 10. Dover (4-2) 9.1186, 11. Geneva (5-1) 8.35, 12. Chardon (4-2) 8.2833

Region 10 – 1. Mansfield Senior (6-0) 13.8167, 2. Norwalk (5-1) 12.9167, 3. Sandusky (5-1) 12.1833, 4. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 11.9333, 5. Bay Village Bay (4-2) 10.1333, 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name (5-1) 10.0167, 7. Caledonia River Valley (5-1) 8.65, tie-8. Richfield Revere (3-3) 7.2333, tie-8. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 7.2333, 10. Rocky River (4-2) 5.4667, 11. Ashland (2-4) 4.2667, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 3.8167

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-1) 13.1338, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-0) 12.7833, 3. Granville (6-0) 12.0167, 4. Zanesville (5-1) 12.0076, 5. Jackson (6-0) 11.9167, 6. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 10.55, 7. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.8667, 8. Cols. South (6-0) 9.0833, 9. London (5-0) 8.9444, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-2) 8.0783, 11. Cols. Centennial (5-1) 8.0667, 12. Chillicothe Unioto (4-2) 7.7667

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-1) 12.3667, 2. Wapakoneta (5-1) 11.8, 3. Hamilton Badin (4-2) 10.1, 4. St. Marys Memorial (4-2) 9.9333, 5. Franklin (5-1) 9.8833, 6. Hamilton Ross (5-1) 9.6167, 7. Trotwood-Madison (5-1) 9.5085, 8. Cin. Hughes (5-1) 9.1333, 9. Greenville (4-2) 7.6, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-3) 6.9667, 11. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 6.6833, 12. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-3) 6.3167

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-1) 12.7667, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.6, 3. Poland Seminary (4-2) 11.3667, 4. Hubbard (5-1) 10.05, 5. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-1) 9.8667, 6. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-2) 7.55, 7. Salem (5-1) 7.3167, 8. Chagrin Falls (4-2) 7.2167, 9. Girard (4-2) 5.65, 10. Struthers (4-2) 5.6, 11. Navarre Fairless (3-3) 4.8, 12. Lisbon Beaver (3-3) 3.75

Region 14 – 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1) 10.6333, 2. Wauseon (5-1) 10.55, 3. Galion (5-1) 10.4833, 4. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 9.9667, 5. Clyde (5-1) 9.3333, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (4-2) 8.95, 7. Shelby (5-1) 8.5167, 8. Milan Edison (4-2) 8.3, 9. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-2) 8.1667, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-1) 8.05, 11. Bellevue (4-2) 7.45, 12. Huron (5-1) 6.7

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) 12.5833, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-1) 11.75, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-0) 11.0902, 4. Waverly (5-1) 9.9167, 5. St. Clairsville (4-2) 8.3157, 6. New Concord John Glenn (4-2) 8.05, 7. Heath (5-1) 7.2833, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-2) 6.1833, 9. Cambridge (3-3) 6.0167, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 5.6333, 11. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-2) 5.5, 12. Zanesville Maysville (3-3) 5.0

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 15.4167, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 13.65, 3. Waynesville (5-1) 12.1167, 4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 12.0, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (5-1) 10.0, 6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-1) 9.35, 7. Kenton (4-2) 9.3, 8. Bethel-Tate (4-2) 9.0167, 9. Germantown Valley View (5-1) 8.1333, 10. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 7.3, 11. Day. Northridge (5-1) 6.8333, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 6.5

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (6-0) 14.0934, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 11.1667, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) 11.0707, 4. Bellaire (5-1) 10.35, 5. Rootstown (5-1) 9.5667, 6. Warren Champion (5-1) 6.7854, 7. Mantua Crestwood (5-1) 6.7167, 8. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-1) 6.55, tie-9. Canton Central Cath. (3-3) 6.0, tie-9. Conneaut (5-1) 6.0, 11. Canfield South Range (3-3) 5.8833, 12. Barnesville (3-3) 5.3813

Region 18 – 1. Orrville (6-0) 13.3333, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 12.2167, 3. Oak Harbor (6-0) 11.35, 4. Beachwood (5-1) 8.0, 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-2) 7.8833, 6. Marion Pleasant (4-2) 7.5152, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 7.3167, 8. Elyria Cath. (3-3) 7.2833, 9. Northwood (6-0) 7.25, 10. Richwood North Union (3-3) 6.3258, 11. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-2) 5.35, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-2) 4.7

Region 19 – 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) 11.1333, 2. Ironton (5-1) 10.7333, 3. Minford (5-1) 9.7833, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-1) 9.6, 5. Wheelersburg (3-3) 9.4333, 6. Portsmouth (5-1) 7.9833, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3) 7.3333, 8. Wellston (5-1) 7.1833, 9. Johnstown-Monroe (3-3) 6.0667, 10. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.95, 11. Oak Hill (3-3) 5.6667, 12. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 5.5167

Region 20 – 1. West Jefferson (6-0) 11.7, 2. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-0) 10.377, 3. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-1) 10.0333, 4. Cin. Taft (5-1) 9.6, 5. West Liberty-Salem (6-0) 9.5333, 6. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 9.2833, 7. Brookville (5-1) 6.6167, 8. Cin. Madeira (4-2) 6.2333, 9. Springfield Greenon (4-2) 5.8833, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-2) 5.7667, 11. London Madison Plains (4-2) 5.3167, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-3) 5.0

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) 12.2167, 2. Glouster Trimble (6-0) 11.8, 3. New Middletown Springfield (6-0) 11.75, 4. Mogadore (5-1) 10.0667, 5. Salineville Southern (6-0) 8.2167, 6. Dalton (5-1) 7.45, 7. Brookfield (5-1) 7.2833, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-1) 6.9833, 9. Belpre (4-2) 6.5833, 10. Nelsonville-York (4-2) 6.1833, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-2) 5.5167, 12. East Canton (3-3) 5.4167

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (6-0) 11.15, 2. Collins Western Reserve (5-1) 9.9667, 3. Howard East Knox (6-0) 9.7, 4. Galion Northmor (5-1) 9.05, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-1) 7.2667, 6. Sullivan Black River (3-3) 6.25, 7. Wellington (4-2) 6.2, 8. Centerburg (4-2) 4.4, 9. Creston Norwayne (2-4) 4.3333, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-2) 4.3167, 11. Ashland Crestview (4-2) 4.1333, 12. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-3) 4.0667

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (6-0) 13.6167, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 13.2667, 3. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 11.1833, 4. Archbold (5-1) 10.6333, 5. Anna (5-1) 10.5167, 6. Minster (5-1) 8.8167, 7. Harrod Allen East (5-1) 8.2167, 8. Sherwood Fairview (5-1) 7.7667, 9. Gibsonburg (6-0) 7.5833, 10. Spencerville (4-2) 7.3167, 11. Columbus Grove (3-3) 4.6667, 12. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 4.0833

Region 24 – 1. Frankfort Adena (5-1) 10.2, 2. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-0) 9.9333, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-1) 9.2, 4. Grandview Hts. (4-2) 8.3667, 5. Arcanum (6-0) 8.1, 6. Cin. Deer Park (5-1) 7.3167, 7. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 7.0833, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (5-1) 6.7007, 9. Lucasville Valley (4-2) 6.1, 10. Worthington Christian (4-2) 6.0025, 11. Williamsburg (4-2) 5.4541, 12. Covington (4-2) 5.1333

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Toronto (5-1) 8.2167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 8.1222, 3. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 7.8833, 4. Lucas (5-1) 7.45, 5. Wellsville (5-1) 6.6667, 6. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2) 6.6333, 7. Lowellville (5-1) 6.2323, 8. Independence (4-2) 5.6, 9. Malvern (3-3) 4.8131, 10. McDonald (3-3) 4.4167, 11. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-4) 3.7955, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (2-4) 3.6167

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (6-0) 8.9667, 2. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-1) 8.55, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (6-0) 8.2167, 4. McComb (6-0) 8.1, 5. Edgerton (5-1) 6.8333, 6. Arlington (4-2) 5.75, 7. Edon (3-3) 4.9, 8. Sycamore Mohawk (3-3) 4.6333, 9. Arcadia (3-3) 4.3333, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-3) 4.25, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-2) 3.9141, 12. Plymouth (4-2) 3.4167

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 9.9333, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-1) 7.1333, 3. Shadyside (4-2) 6.9711, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-1) 6.1995, 5. Newark Cath. (4-2) 5.8167, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (5-1) 5.7096, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-1) 5.6718, 8. Racine Southern (5-1) 5.6667, 9. Waterford (4-2) 5.5152, 10. Reedsville Eastern (4-2) 4.9333, 11. Hannibal River (3-3) 4.6263, 12. Caldwell (2-4) 3.1167

Region 28 – 1. Hamilton New Miami (5-0) 8.6778, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-1) 8.5333, 3. Fort Loramie (5-1) 6.3667, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-1) 6.149, 5. Cin. College Preparatory (4-2) 5.899, 6. Union City Mississinawa Valley (4-2) 5.5667, 7. New Bremen (4-2) 5.4833, 8. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 5.2333, 9. Lima Perry (3-3) 4.9833, 10. Lockland (3-3) 4.0202, 11. Ansonia (3-3) 3.95, 12. DeGraff Riverside (2-4) 2.7