Galion tennis team, boys soccer team pick up victories

Girls Tennis

Galion 4, Bucyrus 1

GALION — Back on Friday afternoon, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis program played host to the visiting Bucyrus Lady Redmen in non-conference action at Heise Park.

Galion would improve to 2-3 on the season, downing Bucyrus; 4-1.

The singles representatives for the Tigers would all pick up wins for head coach Terry Gribble on the day. Kat Talbott at first singles, Elli Chandler at second singles and Katie Baughn at third singles all won in straight-sets; 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Orchid Parsons and Anna Court would also cruise, earning the hosts’ fourth point; 6-0, 6-1. Bucyrus’ only victory came at second doubles as the Tigers’ duo of Lydia McCabe and Emma McGuire fell in two sets; 5-7, 1-6..

The Lady Tigers returned to Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play on Tuesday afternoon when they traveled to Ontario for a meeting with the Lady Warriors. On Saturday, August 31, Galion is set to compete in the Madison Invitational before returning to conference action on the road at Pleasant on Tuesday, September 3.

Boys Soccer

Galion 7, Kingsway Christian 0

ORRVILLE — On Friday, August 23, the Galion Tigers boys soccer team headed to Orrville to play game number two of the early season against the hosting Kingsway Christian Eagles.

In 2018, the Tigers edged Kingsway by a final of 3-2 but in 2019, Galion would have no issues with their hosts en route to a 7-0 shutout. With the victory, the boys squad moves to 2-0 on the season.

In the contest, head coach Eric Palmer saw Devin McCarthy pick up three of the seven goals while Walker Frankhouse earned his second and third goals of the year. Stephen Thompson, the Tigers’ primary goalkeeper, took to the field in the second half of action and contributed a goal. Carter Keinath scored the first goal of the game to get the visitors off and running.

On Wednesday, August 28, Galion will return to their home field on the school’s campus to host the River Valley Vikings in MOAC play. The Tigers will be the “home” team on Saturday, August 31 as they head to MAPFRE Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, for a meeting with North Olmstead.

Colonel Crawford Golf

NORTH ROBINSON — The 2019 boys and girls golf seasons are well underway for the representatives of Colonel Crawford High School.

It has been quite a different story for the two teams as the Lady Eagles have started 3-0 while the boys team currently sits at 0-4.

Scores thus far for the girls team are: 08/06- CC 259, Upper Sandusky 268; 08/14- CC 237, Wynford 238 and 08/22- CC 242, Buckeye Central 279. The Lady Eagles were on the road at Seneca East on Tuesday, August 27 and will return to their home course of Valley View in Galion to play hosts to the Mohawk Lady Warriors on Thursday.

Scores thus far for the boys squad are: 08/13- Upper Sandusky 160, CC 225; 08/15- Carey 164, CC 199; 08/20- Mohawk 208, CC 218 and 08/22- Wynford 211, CC 225. Crawford hosted the Seneca East Tigers in Northern-10 Athletic Conference action on Tuesday and will head to Bucyrus for a meeting with the Redmen on Thursday.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048