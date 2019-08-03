St. Paul UMC having another supply drive to help victims

GALION — On Aug. 1, 2019 Galion St Paul United Methodist Church kicked off its third annual supply drive for Americans negatively impacted by natural disaster.

Please join church members in their efforts to ease the burden of Americans devastated by severe weather. Stop by St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St.,and pick up the supply lists located inside the glass doors. This year we are collecting items for school kits and personal hygiene kits in addition to the flood bucket cleaning supplies collected in past years.

You can donate one item or all of the items on a list, or donate items in bulk. All Galion residents are encouraged to support this national humanitarian relief effort for our fellow Americans. Donated supplies can be dropped off at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.