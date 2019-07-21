Severe weather possible through 10 p.m. tonight

CLEVELAND — A line of strong thunderstorms will affect Crawford, Ottawa, Seneca, Marion, Sandusky, Wyandot, Wood, Hancock and southwester Lucas counties through 9:45 p.m. tonight.

At 8:31 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Delta to near Leipsic to near Russells Point. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include Findlay, Marion, Bowling Green, Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Port Clinton, Bluffton, Swanton, Perrysburg, Bellevue, Clyde, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, North Baltimore and Oak Harbor.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If these storms persist, they will add to excessive rains that have already fallen from Bucyrus east to Wooster over the next few hours.