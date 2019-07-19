Heise Park pool free today, Saturday; extended hours at pool, Splash Park

GALION — To help area residents cope with the hot weather, the City of Galion will not charge admission to the Heise Park swimming pool today and Saturday.

Also, both the pool and Splash Park at East Park, will be staying open for some open extended hours.

The pool will be open today from 1-8 p.m., and Saturday’s hours will be 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (The pool needs to close at the regular time due to a private rental.)

Please remember that the maximum capacity at the pool is 450 people.

Splash Park will be open today from 1-8 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. This facility is always free of charge.