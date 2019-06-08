Pickle Run volunteers prepping for festival’s July 5-6 event

GALION — An Independence Day tradition in Galion is on track for its annual run.

The Pickle Run Festival, which was established as a fundraiser for the Galion Booster Club in the 1970s, is scheduled for July 5-6 at Heise Park. The current incarnation of the event began in 2015 after many years on hiatus.

Festival manager Sarah Capretta said the festival offers several marquee events that folks in the community can get involved with this year.

“We do get a lot of support from the community,” Capretta said. “We’re always looking for local groups to come in and do activities. We like that we do this as a fundraiser so it can benefit all the different groups in Galion. It’s a different way for them to raise funds.”

Crawford Young Professionals is sponsoring a kickball tournament from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5. The entry fee is $125 per team. For teams that want T-shirts, the fee is $250. The registration deadline is Friday, June 28.

Teams can take advantage of early bird entry rates. Teams that register by Monday, June 10 will receive a reduced rate of $100, or $200 if they require T-shirts.

The tournament is limited to 16 teams. All proceeds will benefit the Crawford Young Professionals Crawford Forward Scholarship Fund. Participants must age 18 or older. More information about the tournament is available on the Crawford Young Professionals Facebook page under the Events tab.

The Galion High School volleyball program is sponsoring a 3-on-3 co-ed volleyball tournament at 5 p.m. on July 5 and a 6-on-6 co-ed tournament at 10 a.m. on July 6. The registration fee for the 3-on-3 tourney is $30 per team. The fee for the 6-on-6 tourney is $75 per team.

Registration forms are available on the festival website at https://galionpicklerunfestival.com. Friday, June 21 is the deadline to register. All proceeds will benefit the Galion High School volleyball program.

The YMCA Glo Run is scheduled for the evening of July 5. The kids’ fun run begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by the 5K Glo Run at 9 p.m. The entry fee for the kids’ fun run is the donation of a canned food item that will be given to the community food pantry.

The entry fee for the 5K Glo Run is $15 if registration is completed by Tuesday, June 25. The registration fee is $20 on the day of the run. Registration forms are available at the YMCA or on the Pickle Run Festival website.

“Last year was the first year for the Glo Run, so we’re excited to bring that back this year,” Capretta said.

The BellStores Classic Car & Cycle Show is one of the highlights of Saturday’s schedule at the Pickle Run Festival. Registration for the car and cycle show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Goodie bags will be given to the first 125 entries. Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Tommie Mac & Friends.

“It’s open to any make and model,” Capretta said. “We’ve had a very positive response to the car show. We have a great group of volunteers that run the car show. They do a great job.”

The annual craft show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a wide variety of vendors.

The Galion Rotary Club Duck Derby begins at 11 a.m. on July 6. The “quaziest race ever” will features hundreds of rubber duckies being launched from the Gill Street Bridge. The winning duck’s owner will pick up $100. Tickets cost $5 each and $10 for three tickets. Visit Galion Rotary on Facebook for information about buying tickets.

The Galion High School soccer program is sponsoring eating contests from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the program.

Live music on Saturday features the Galion Alumni Band, The Cellar Dwellers from Bucyrus, and Galion’s own The Crazy Gringos. Music starts at 3 p.m.

The Anything Goes Team Competition is scheduled at 5 p.m. on July 6 at Unckrich Stadium. Teams of six can register for $60. Email Jeanie Rinehart at jeanierinehart@yahoo.com to register. All proceeds will benefit the GracePoint Teen Ministry.

“Anything Goes is one of the things we’ve brought back that they used to do at the Pickle Run,” Capretta said. “They did that from the ’70s through the ‘90s. It’s put on by GracePoint Church. If you’ve ever seen the show from the ’70s called ‘Almost Anything Goes,’ they do some things similar to what was on that TV show. It’s a lot of fun.”

Area baseball fans will have the chance to see the Galion Graders take on the Lima Locos in a Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League contest. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The festival wraps up with the annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Pie eating https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_IMG_6373.jpgPie eating Parade https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_IMG_6545.jpgParade Home-run derby https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_IMG_6450.jpgHome-run derby