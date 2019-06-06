Rallycross racing debuts this weekend at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — A brand new event will feature racing on the asphalt and dirt of a purpose-built track this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Americas Rallycross (ARX) makes its Midwest debut during the Cooper Tires ARX of Mid-Ohio on Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring 600 bhp cars launching from 0-60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds, fans in the Midwest will now have the opportunity to experience the most emphatic form of motorsports in North America up close and personal. Drivers Scott Speed, Tanner Foust, Steve Arpin, Patrik Sandell and Chris Atkinson among others, will put their dynamic driving skills to the ultimate test through the pavement, dirt and air of Mid-Ohio. The action-packed schedule features practice, qualifying and final races for ARX Supercar along with the action-packed ARX2 class and the dynamic, entry-level Sierra ARX3 class.

“It’s a thrill to bring Americas Rallycross to Mid-Ohio for the first time as most of our fans have never seen this form of racing live before,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “The racing is so fast-paced with cars fender-to-fender racing and sliding on both dirt and pavement. It will really be a great show!”

Rallycross cars will race in three separate categories in five final races across Saturday and Sunday on a 0.761-mile circuit built in the famed “keyhole” section of the track and also includes a jump. The course running in a clockwise direction features 60 percent sealed surface (asphalt) and 40 percent unsealed surface (dirt) and a joker lap adding 0.0571 of a mile extension solely of asphalt.

This will be the first of two rallycross events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2019 with the second one as the finale for the ARX season when series champions will be crowned, October 5-6. A new ARX support class will debut at Mid-Ohio with the entry-level Sierra ARX3 cars. Some of the teams involved in the sport include Andretti Rallycross, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Loenbro Motorsports and Subaru Motorsports USA. The complete ARX driver line-ups and cars will be posted online at arxrallycross.com as additional team announcements will be released this week.

The on track action begins Saturday at 9:15 a.m. with practice for all three ARX classes: ARX, ARX2, and ARX3.

For ticket information, visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_2019.06.04_MO_ARX_debut.jpg