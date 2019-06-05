UCT throws a special spring dance

BUCYRUS — United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Bucyrus Council 334 had its annual spring dance for individuals served by the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disability on May 5 at Trillium Event Center.

The event center was decorated with a Star Wars theme. D.J. Tom Ruehle took requests and played a variety of music to dance to. After the dance, UCT served supper to approximately 80 in attendance which consisted of chicken sandwiches, baked beans, macaroni salad, chips, and Texas sheetcake for dessert.

The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America (UCT) was formed on January 16, 1888, in Columbus, Ohio. UCT is a 501(c)8 non-profit fraternal benefit society with nearly 55,000 members in the U.S. and Canada. Members volunteer to enhance their communities through community service, charitable fundraising and helping those in need.

The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves more than 350 children and adults at Fairway School, public schools, Waycraft Industries and other private providers.

