COLUMBUS — Clear Fork High School freshman Ethan Staley, shown during a meet vs. Ashland in April, made the most of his at-large bid to last weekend’s Division II state track and field meet at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. At the state meet, Staley set a personal-record, clearing 14-feet, 2-inches. He finished eighth in the Division II standings and was named an all-Ohioan.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/06/web1_Ethan-Staley.jpg