Danielle Horsley is April’s student of the month at Colonel Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lions Club Colonel Crawford Student of the Month for April is Danielle Horsley. She is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Horsley and graduated last month. Danielle was treasurer of National Honor Society, was on Student Council, received a BEST Award, and earned an four Academic Letters.

She also was captain of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. During her senior volleyball season, she earned first team all-conference and second team all-district honors. Danielle also played in the District 6 all-star game. As a basketball player this year, she was first team all -league and second team all Northwest District. As president of LEO, Danielle initiated several new service projects. She also volunteers on Saturday mornings at Carlisle Place and coaches fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball.

She has plans to attend Otterbein University to major in middle childhood education and also will play basketball. Danielle and her parents were guests of the Colonel Crawford Lions at their May business meeting. She received a commemorative certificate and $50.

