Free summer lunch program starts Monday, June 3

GALION — The Galion City School District, in partnership with the USDA and the Ohio Department of Education, is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program in Galion this summer.

Free lunches will be provided to children ages 1 to 18 from June 3 through July 26 at six locations around Galion. Serving sites and times are as follows:

Libby Lane Apartments – 11-11:30 a.m.

East Park – 11-11:30 a.m.

Easton Meadow Apartments – 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Galion Public Library – 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Heise Park – 12:30-1 p.m.

Galion Church of the Nazarene – 12:30-1 p.m.

Volunteers are being sought to help with this year’s Summer Lunch program. Please contact Kim Pfleiderer at 419-468-6500, ext. 11016 for more information about volunteer opportunities.

To comply with state and federal regulations, all lunches must be consumed on-site and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Program menus will be posted at each site and on the Food Services webpage at www.galionschools.org.

“We are excited to be able to expand the summer lunch program to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer months when school meals are not available,” said Galion City Schools superintendent Jim Grubbs. “It is important for the district’s food service department to provide the meals for the summer lunch program to ensure all meals served will follow safety and government standards for nutrition.”

No meals will be served July 4 to allow staff and volunteers to enjoy the holiday with their families.

