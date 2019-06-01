News briefs: Book your Brownella Cottage tour now

It’s time to book your Brownella Cottage tour

GALION — Discover Galion’s history this summer by taking a guided tour of Brownella Cottage and explore our Galion history museum! Sunday tours will be offered by appointment on the dates below. Please be sure to schedule your tour in advance as no personnel is in the office over the weekend. Tour times each Sunday are 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call the Galion Historical Society office at 419-468-9338 for more information and to schedule your summer tour. Tour dates are June 23, July 14, July 28 and Aug. 11.

Former Buckeye to speak at community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Joel Penton,executive director with “Stand for Truth” and a member of the 2003 National Championship Ohio State football team, will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast. Penton also is a member of three Big Ten championship teams. The breakfast is Wednesday, June 12 at 7 a.m. in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

Registration is June 4 for Ohio Central Bible College

IBERIA — Registration for the summer term at Ohio Central Bible College is Tuesday, June 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Iberia Presbyterian Church. Individuals with a high school diploma or GED can enroll in “The Lives of the Apostles and Martyrs of the Church” (Phillips). OCBC is Christian and independent, and meets at the church through the courtesy of the congregation. Call 419-946-5576 for more information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.

Immunization appointments being taken at health department

GALION — The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times available Wednesday, June 12. Wednesday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 26. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Health department board to meet June 11

GALION — The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.