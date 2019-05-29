Hospice of North Central Ohio earns national honors

ASHLAND — Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) has been named a 2019 Hospice Honors recipient by the national HEALTHCAREfirst organization.

The Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience. This prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. Hospice Honors acknowledges high performing agencies by analyzing performance of Hospice CAHPS quality measures.

HNCO’s Executive Director William Kahl stated, “Our goal is to provide the best care possible to our patients and their families. We have a knowledgeable, well-equipped, compassionate care team and this honor indicates that families recognize and appreciate that distinction.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2017 through September 2018. HEALTHCAREfirst identified award recipients by evaluating performance on a set of twenty‐four quality indicator measures. Individual hospice performance scores were compared on a question‐by‐question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

“We are excited to recognize the 2019 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” said Misty Skinner, Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst. “I congratulate Hospice of North Central Ohio on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”

Headquartered at 1050 Dauch Drive in Ashland, Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Knox, Richland and surrounding counties with palliative and hospice services. Additionally, free bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and anyone in the community experiencing grief. Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a community partner of United Way.

