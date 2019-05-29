Experience history at Lowe-Volk Park: This weekend’s event harkens back to days of Patriots, British, Indians

LEESVILLE — Living History Days has been a part of the Crawfod Park District program for nearly 20 years. It started in 2003 as an Ohio’s bicentennial celebration. However, since then, it has expanded to two days and added many programs.

This year’s Living History Days extravaganza starts Friday night and runs through Sunday at Lowe-Volk Park, just off Ohio 598 in Leesville. On Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m., there will be a War Council between Native Americans and British agents, who will explain how the decision was made to go war. The British will offer gifts, make their case and the Natives Americans have to make a big decision. Will they join sides with the British or the American Patriots.

A entire day of events is planned Saturday. At 9 a.m. is the opening ceremony with guest speakers. There also will be native and military camps, lots of displays and vendors and games for kids to play. Visitors will get a chance to chat and ask questions of re-enactors and watch the capture of Col. William Crawford. Visitors can return Saturday night for a Lantern Tour. From 8-10 p.m., stations will be set up in the woods to show what life was like for the Native Americans before Europeans showed up here.

On Sunday, the actions runs from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. with many of the same speakers and re-enactments and camps.

This is a free event for all, sponsored by the Crawford Park District and Colonel Crawford’s Company. For morel information, call the park district at 419-683-9000.

Living History Days schedule

May 31 – June 2 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Friday, May 31: 8 p.m. — Native American War Council.

Saturday, June 1: 9 a.m. — Opening Ceremony’ 10 a.m. — Russell Morris: Shequonor, Shawnee singer/ Storyteller; 11 a.m. — Capture of Col. Crawford; 11:45 a.m. — Bus Tour starts immediately afterward; 1 p.m. — Vane Scott: The Many Faces of Old Glory; 2 p.m. — Children’s Plant Walk; 3 p.m. — Capture of Col. Crawford; 4 p.m. — Close; 8-10 p.m. — Lantern Tours.

Sunday, June 2: 10 a.m. — Open; 10 a.m. — Russell Morris: Shequonor, Shawnee singer/ Storyteller; 11 a.m. — Capture of Col. Crawford; 1 p.m. — Vane Scott: The Many Faces of Old Glory; 2 p.m. — Children’s Plant Walk; 3 p.m. — Capture of Col. Crawford; 4 p.m. — Close.

And, coming in June

And if you don’t get a big enough dose of history this weekend, you’ll get another chance at the end of June.

The Crawford Park District will have it’s next Civil War Encampment June 29-30 at Unger Park in Bucyrus.

Visitors of all ages to Unger Park, 1303 Nevada Road, will have a chance to enjoy a fun-filled event as they take a step back in time.

You can stroll through army encampments of the North and South and there will be a chance to watch a battle re-enactment. There will also be period demonstrations and interactive activities. Some lucky kids could be “recruited” into a soldier’s life. Look for more details next month.

