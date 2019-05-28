Galion police reports

Thursday, May 23

2:43 a.m. — One person was given a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia after Galion police responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of North Columbus Street was investigated.

12:53 p.m. — Police provided assistance at the intersection at Heise Park Lane and Portland Way North for kids trying to get to the park.

2:19 p.m. — A report of fraud was reported in the 700 block of West Church Street.

6:41 p.m. — An Ohio Directions Card found at East Park was turned over to officers.

7:32 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 300 block of South Market Street with a boy that was hit by a car.

8:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of South Pierce Street. One person was allowed to gather up belongs and leave residence.

8:24 p.m. — Police received a report of a man throwing trash into the river in the 300 block of North Market Street.

8:29 p.m. — A resident reported suspicious activity at Cobey Park.

8:59 p.m. — Police received a report of a missing juvenile in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:04 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated. Those involved agreed to separate for the night.

11:09 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle at Amann Reservoir was investigated. Two juveniles in a vehicle said they were talking. They were told to leave the area, as the park was closed.

11:15 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute between a tenant and management at the Rainbow Motel.

Wednesday, May 22

2:03 a.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the Fairview Avenue area. A man advised he had permission from a church sleep in the parking lot.

9:30 a.m. — A tire was reportedly clashed on a vehicle owned by a South Boston Street resident.

11:29 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of Crew Avenue. Officers determined the person they were looking for had moved.

12:06 p.m. — A dispute between a landlord and renter was reported in the 100 block of South Market Street.

1:06 p.m. — Police received a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court.

1:53 p.m. — Police looked into a report of someone being bullied via the Internet in the 300 block of East Payne Avenue.

2:15 p.m. —An unruly kid was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

4:48 p.m. — An Arby’s employee reported filed a report about being harassed by a man.

6:04 p.m. — Police received a report of a possibly impaired driver in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

6:10 p.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported a dog running at large and harassing other dogs.

6:12 p.m. — Police received a report of a reckless driver near West Church Street

9:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

11:26 p.m. — Police received a second report about a report of a reckless driver in the area of West Church and Jefferson streets.

11:31 p.m. — Police arrested a man for Ontario police after responding to a complaint near West Church Street.

Tuesday, May 21

12:54 a.m. — A South Boston Street called police and said someone was in the house. When police responding, no one was found.

12:58 p.m. — Officers assisted the dog warden in the 500 block of South Pierce Street.

3:44 p.m. — Police received a report of someone stealing utilities in the 300 block of Homer Street.

4:39 p.m. — Two people were warned after police received a report of two juveniles walking on the railroad tracks on Harding Way East.

5:02 p.m. — A former tenant in the 300 block of Pine Street was warned to return property he reportedly took without permission.

5:52 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

6:10 p.m. — A report of a fight between juveniles was investigated at South Park. Police warned all to stay away from one another. No weapons were found and no charges filed.

7:58 p.m. — A set of jumper cables was reported missing from Advance Auto Parts.