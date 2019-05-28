GALION — Brush and Palette Art Gallery (BPAG) is moving.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Brush and Palette Art Gallery’s new home, 131 Harding Way East, is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30. On Saturday, June 1, there will be a grand opening celebration with refresments and door prizes \from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brush and Palette Art Gallery is a co-op fine art gallery run by Brush and Palette Art Association, a non-profit entity serving the north central Ohio area. Artwork by BPAA members is regularly featured, along with open entry special shows that appeal to area artists.

Classes for both adults and children are also offered on a regular basis. For more information about BPAG and BPAA, please call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965, or email ourbpagallery@gmail.com. There also is a Brush and Palette Facebook page You www.facebook.com/brushandpaletteartgallery.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_brush-and-palette.jpg

Brush and Palette Art Gallery moving to a new home in Galion