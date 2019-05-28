History Walk at Brownella Cottage on June 9

GALION — Join members of the Galion Historical Society for an upcoming day of local history and fun.

The Galion Historical Society will host a History Walk on Sunday, June 9 at the grounds of Brownella Cottage, 132 S. Union St. in Galion. The walk will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Participants will be able to observe and ask questions as history comes to life. Ten historical figures from Galion’s past will give you a full tour of the house. The tours will start at 1 p.m. and will go every 20 minutes until the last tour at 3:20 p.m.

The Galion history museum and gift shop will be open for the duration of the event. Rus-men Farms will be on site and will start grilling food at noon. A $5 admission/tour fee will be taken at the front entrance gate.

For more information, call the Galion Historical Society office at 419-468-9338.

