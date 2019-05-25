News briefs: Memorial Day breakfast, cruise-in and more

Memorial Day Cruise-In at Galion DQ

GALION — Memorial Day weekend is a cruise-in and truck and car show at Galion DQ on Portland Way North (Ohio 598). It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a $10 minimum donation per vehicle. Proceeds are expected to be donated to local veterans groups Dash plaques to the first 30 registered vehicles and there will be door prizes, music, a 50/50 rafffle and trophies. For more information on the car show, or for information about becoming a donor, contact Ron Harden at 419-566-9649 or email harden1992@gmail.com.

Memorial Day breakfast planned in Iberia

IBERIA — A Memorial Day breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. Monday, May 27 in the Charles Cramer Community Center. There will be a freewill donation for the breakfast. Proceeds will to to support Northmor Community Scholarships. Also there will be a parade and cemetery at Iberia Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.

Registration is June 4 for Ohio Central Bible College

IBERIA — Registration for the summer term at Ohio Central Bible College is Tuesday, June 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Iberia Presbyterian Church. Individuals with a high school diploma or GED can enroll in “The Lives of the Apostles and Martyrs of the Church” (Phillips). OCBC is Christian and independent, and meets at the church through the courtesy of the congregation. Call 419)-946-5576 for more information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org. All are welcome to attend.

Traffic flow to change at Atwood, South Market streets

GALION — The traffic pattern at the intersection of South Market Street and Atwood Street has changed. The traffic signal will be removed and the intersection will now a two-way stop. Traffic on Atwood Street will not stop. Signage, in addition to the stop signs, will be installed to ensure drivers are aware of the change.

A recent traffic study at this intersection recommended the two-way stop on Market Street, both to discourage speeding in this area, and for the safety of vehicles using driveways at businesses near the intersection.

108th Iberia Alumni Banquet is May 25

IBERIA — The 108th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday May 25 at the Der Dutchman restaurant at the intersection of State Route 97 and Interstate 71 in Bellville. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.It costs $20. Also, guests will enjoy a 15 percent discount on all items in the gift shop. To make a reservation, please call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494, Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627, Chuck Miller at 419-571-1476 or Alan Forry at 419-512-3650.