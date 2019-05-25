Have some fun, tip your bartender; support United Way

BUCYRUS — United Way of Crawford County will host a Celebrity Bartender event on Thursday, June 6 from 6-8 p.m. at The Loft at Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave.

The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to promote the county-wide business after-hours event that features celebrities from local organizations. Each celebrity bartender will be serving up a signature handcrafted cocktail. Guests can “vote” for their favorite bartender by tipping them. The winning bartender will be announced at the night’s end.

This year’s Celebrity Bartenders include John Bassett (Iron Vault Distillery), Mike Dostal (Dostal & Kirk), Lynne Foust (Galion City Schools), Casie Grau (Ohio Mutual Insurance Group), Clayton Herold (Richland Bank), Tyler Jacobs (Bucyrus Area Chamber), Miranda Jones (Galion-Crestline Area Chamber), Shelli Loy (Remedi), Justin McMullen (Crossroads Original Designs), Brad Murtiff (First Federal Community Bank) and Matt Orians (Mizick Miller).

Admission to Celebrity Bartender is free – guests need not be a Chamber member to attend. RSVP online at https://forms.gle/4QyPHRVDGtExRdEB6 or contact the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-468-7737.

United Way of Crawford partners with over twenty nonprofit organizations and provides leadership to create opportunities for a better life for all Crawford County residents. As a for-change organization, United Way mobilizes people, businesses, nonprofits, and financial resources to enhance and sustain programs that achieve targeted outcomes and create lasting change. Learn more online by visiting United Way of Crawford County on Facebook: @UnitedWayCrawford.

County-wide Business After Hours a benefit for United Way of Crawford County