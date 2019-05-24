Galion City Schools honor staff, teachers

GALION — The Galion City School District hosted its annual staff appreciation breakfast in the high school cafetorium May 24. The district honored an array of staff members for their years of care and commitment to the children of the Galion community.

The district first recognized its retirees, who have a combined total of 109 years of service to Galion students. The 2018-2019 retirees are Judith Cortelletti (32 years), Jennifer McPeek (25 years), Walter Mullins (20 years), Pamela Hayes (19 years) and John DeNoon (13 years).

Additional staff members were recognized for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service in the district. Recipients and their years of service include: (1 year) Faith Aleshire, Phillip Amerine, Calli Bauer, Jenna Bollinger, Nicole Cichanowicz, Regina Estep, Olivia Fox, Mikayla Hackett, Ayako Hampton, Lori Keiser, Mike Makeever, Sherri McMullen, Tucker Nuetzel, Kelly Phelps, Trevor Tallman, Anisa Warr; (5 years) Deanna Albert, Jennifer Allerding, Angie Campbell, Violeta Chinni, Amy Cline, Jennyfer Corwin, Deborah Furr, Rachel Gangwer, Steven Hammond, Laura Humberson, Isaac Kilgore, Stacey Kuehlman, Michael Moore, James Myers, Charlene Parkinson, Kimberly Pfleiderer, Paula Prince, Richard Ratvasky, Susan Sparks, Amy Tyree, Danya Wilson, Suzanne Woodmansee; (10 years) Tena Eyster, Adam Lehman, Brent Tyrrell; (15 years) Angela Gimbel, Amy Heydinger; (20 years) Elizabeth Baughn, Kyle Baughn, Rodney Dean, Julie Gove, Walter Mullins, Jon Stinehour, Richard Walker; (25 year) Joretta Evans, Kristi Jackson, Jennifer McPeek; (30 years) Travis Watson.

Staff members were also recognized for perfect attendance during the 2018-2019 school year, which included: Kyle Baughn, Brian Betts, Rhonda Cole, Dianna Danner, Dolores Hoffman, Thelma Huntsman, Leslie Justice, Terri Keckler, Roxann Ramsey and Marsha Rundell.

“I want to thank the staff members that were honored during the appreciation breakfast, especially those staff members who have retired from education,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “Their countless years of dedication to the students of the Galion City School District are greatly appreciated.”

