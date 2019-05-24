NC State receives grant to support foster youth

COLUMBUS — North Central State College is one of 19 colleges and universities across Ohio, working to improve the success rates of youth as they transition from the foster care system, into higher education. These institutions will share grant funding designed to help students from the foster care system pursue their dreams of higher.

The Short-Term Certificate Foster Youth Grant equally divides a statewide total of $385,000 in short-term certificate funding to help students from foster care earn credentials and certificates that will help them achieve their academic and career goals.

“My vision for all young Ohioans is the same I have for my own children and grandchildren — that they have the opportunity to live up to their potential and achieve their dreams,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “This grant will help foster youth have the opportunity to earn the certificates and credentials required by many in-demand jobs. I thank Chancellor Gardner for making this funding available and for his assistance in helping students reach their goals.”

The grant dollars will provide financial support for eligible students to allow them to complete a short-term certificate program. The programs are designed to take less than one year, but can provide the skills and knowledge to help students get a jump on a successful future.

“Supporting foster youth and families is a priority of Governor DeWine’s administration, and I’m pleased that we are able to provide some additional support to help our higher education partners assist students who have been in foster care programs,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “These grants can make a difference in the lives of students who deserve our best efforts.”

Tom Prendergast, vice president of student services at NC State recently convened local service providers. “The response from area organizations serving the needs of foster children was amazing. More than 40 people attended our first meeting to discuss how we might encourage them to attend college. This grant will serve as seed money for an effort we intend to lead as an ongoing process to encourage these youth toward a certificate or degree that will provide them with a rewarding career.”

May is National Foster Care Month, a time to renew the commitment to ensuring a bright future for the thousands of children and youth in foster care across the country.

Colleges and universities interested in receiving the funds were asked to submit a plan of how the funding would be used along with a list of targeted credentials.

Partner Institutions receiving this grant include: Belmont College; Bowling Green State University; Central Ohio Technical College; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College; Cleveland State University; Columbus State Community College; Cuyahoga Community College; Eastern Gateway Community College; Hocking College; Lorain County Community College; Marion Technical College; North Central State College; Northwest State Community College; Rhodes State College; Sinclair Community College; Southern State Community College; Stark State College; Terra State Community College; Wright State University.

Funding will help students earn short-term certificates, gain workforce skills