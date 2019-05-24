GHS Class of 2019 graduates June 3

GALION — Galion High School’s 2019 graduates will receive their diplomas in the highschool gymnasium at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019. A total of 113 Galion seniors will be moving on to the next stage of their lives.

“We are very proud of the many outstanding achievements of our graduating seniors,” said high school principal Ron Williams. “These students have shared their time and talents and have left an indelible mark on our school and the district.”

A select group of 16 students will receive special recognition. They qualified to receive the Ohio Department of Education Honors Diploma. In order to receive this high-level diploma, students must meet seven of the eight following requirements: four units of English, four units of College Preparatory math, four units of science, including physics and chemistry, four units of social studies, three units of the same foreign language; or two units each of two languages, one unit of fine arts, a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and 27 on the ACT or 1210 on the SAT

“Graduation is an exciting time for students, parents and our entire school district,” Said Galion City Schools superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We are very grateful for the leadership this group of seniors have displayed throughout their careers, and the lasting impact they have had on the entire Galion City School District. I want to personally congratulate each member of this graduating class and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

The Galion High School Class of 2019 was awarded $1.3 million in scholarships and earned a total of 927 college credit hours through the Galion High School College Credit Plus program, saving $463,500 in college tuition costs.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2019 will be available to view live on the Galion City School District’s YouTube channel at youtube.galionschools.org.

