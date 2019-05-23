Music in the Park series starts June 4

GALION — Richardson Davis Chapel Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion, for the 11th year in a row, will sponsor the Music in the Park concert series at the Heise Park bandshell. The series begins June 4 and runs every Tuesday evening through July 2. The concerts start at 7 p.m. and the annual community picnic on June 18 starts at 6 p.m. Bring a favorite lawn chair or blanket, some friends, and leave your wallet at home,

“Tuesday evenings spent with friends at Music in the Park is a fun community event,” said funeral director Chuck Jackson, “It’s a time to get out of the house, get unplugged, and get connected with friends and neighbors. This is the kind of family-oriented event we are so pleased to sponsor.”

The June 4 season-opener will included the Galion High School Showtunes, who will present a concert similar to their recent spring concert. Also performing that evening will the Galion High School Jazz band. Both of these group performances will include recent GHS graduates.

The always-popular Crazy Gringos mount the stage on June 11. An energetic and eclectic band, they perform a wide range of music: blues, classic rock, jazz, bluegrass, country, even some Gershwin. The band — Eric Tilson on vocals, guitar, sax and harmonica; Steve Tilson on guitar, ukulele, and banjo; John Erlsten on bass; and Roger Mayes on drums — has been together for 14 years, performing for public and private events throughout Ohio.

The annual Galion community picnic is June 18. Randy Velez will perform that evening. Beginning at 6 p.m., the directors and staff of Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel will be passing out grilled hot dogs, freshly-squeezed fresh lemon shakes and more. The food and drinks are free, courtesy of the funeral home. Velez is a vocal impressionist. Don’t be surprised to encounter Neil Diamond, then Harry Belafonte, then Lionel Richie, then Elton John, Then Elvis – all during one set.

Bullit, a Crawford County band, plays June 25. Bullit plays favorites from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Founding member Larry Lovely has been playing and fronting the group for over 50 years. With members from Bucyrus and Galion, the band plays fraternal clubs, wedding receptions, and summer festivals. The band opened for the Charlie Daniels Band in 2003 at the Renaissance Theater in Mansfield.

On July 2, the Heise Park bandshell will showcase the talent of Columbus based FORTUNE. This veteran group of musicians can do it all: the evening will include a mix of swing, smooth jazz, popular funk, 80s dance along with some Motown, rock and even a little Sinatra. This performance truly packs something for everyone.

