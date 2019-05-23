Cemetery flag dedication, parade in Bellville on Memorial Day

BELLVILLE — The new Bellville Cemetery Flag Memorial will be ready to dedicate at the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, thanks to so many caring, generous people. Please join the celebration as organizers make history dedicating this structure; which will be lighted up 24/7 in honor of the brave men and women who serve and have served our country. Village of Bellville officials offer special thanks to AmVets, Palmer Enterprises, IBEW, K.E. McCartney & Associates, Terra Valley Excavating, Lasting Impressions Concrete, Liberty Lawn Care & Landscaping, Graybar, Moritz Concrete, Lloyds Rebar, Deco Crete, Gil and Sharon Sellers and the fabulous crew for removal and installing the poles. This project has been 100 percent payed for through donations. The traditional Memorial Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. The dedication ceremony at the ceremony will be after the parade. An F-16 flyover is expected during the program at Bellville Cemetery.

