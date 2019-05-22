Clear Fork athletes not ready for spring sports season to end

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork High School seniors graduated Sunday afternoon, but not all of them are done with high school activities just yet.

The Colts’ Noah Brown will play in the Division II OHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament, starting Friday. After garnering a third-place finish at last week’s regional tournament, Brown advanced to state. He will play Pierce Elliott, of Camden Preble Shawnee, in his first-round match Friday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Elliott is a district champion.

The Division II state singles tournament gets started at 9 a.m. Friday.

Also still alive this week are a few members of the Colts’ track team, including junior Emily Hart who qualified for this week’s regional tourament in Lexinton with a third-place finish in the finals of the 200-meter dash. Hart’s time was 26.12 seconds. She is the No. 2 seed in her preliminary race, which is Thursday.

Ethan Staley, who finished second in the boys pole vault at the district meet in Oak Harbor, advanced with a second place effort of 13 feet. At Lexinton, the boys pole vault is Thursday.

Trinity Murray also graduated Sunday, but she’ll take part in the regional girls pole vault Saturday after finishing fourth at the district meet at 9 feet, 6 inches.

And the Colts’ Hunter Tollison also advanced to the regional track meet in Lexington. Tollison placed fourth in the shot put at Oak Harbor and will throw in the Lexington regional meet on Saturday. His best effort at the district meet was 52-feet, one-half inch.

Finally, the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champion Clear Fork baseball team is still alive and on another post-season run. The Colts beat Celina 8-4 last week to advance to the district tournament at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, where as the No. 3 seed, they will take on No. 6 Lima Shawnee in Thursday’s second game.

If they win, they’ll play noon Saturday for a berth in the regional meet against either No. 5 Lexington or top-seeded Van Wert, who meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first game.

