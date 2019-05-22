137 graduate from Clear Fork High School

BELLVILLE — The cheerful crew of Clear Fork High School graduating seniors accepted their diplomas and accolades Sunday. And then they topped off the ceremony with confetti and green smoke, courtesy of several adventurous students clad in green and white.

Three speakers talked about their inspirations and goals.

Dalen Moore told the crowd she was adopted from Cambodia. She said this brought new life and gave her potential. She said her life has been “Cambodia, Butler, Clear Fork High School.” She told everyone to remember “All that we were; all that we are; all that we will become.”

Moore is going to attend The Ohio State University and then pursue surgical medicine in the Air Force.

A large crowd packed the gymnasium, but the ceremony was also live-streamed into a nearby auditorium. Parking lots at the school and across State Route 97 east at the Clear Fork Alliance Church were packed.

Starting time was supposed to be 2 p.m., but many people were arriving shortly after 1 p.m.

There were 137 graduates at the Sunday ceremony, said principal Brian Brown.

Two other speakers – Emily Snell and Malorie Kinney – talked about their personal inspirations.

Snell said she was inspired by Mr. Rogers, of television fame. She said his message, asking “Won’t you be my neighbor?” was one of love. She said there are three ways to success. They all involve the idea: “be kind.”

Kinney said she worked as an STNA staffer at Brethren Care, and a woman there asked her if she thought she would ever have any ambition. Kinney said she talked to the woman about fear and joy. Fear is not knowing what lies ahead. Joy is “acting upon your ambition,” she said.

Snell has been accepted at Stanford. Kinney will attend Northern Kentucky University.

Brown, in introducing the students, also talked about honors many had received.

Some had achieved summa cum laude status, by maintaining a 4. GPA average, he said. A group named “Artisans” sang songs, including the high school alma mater.

The assembly remembered two students who had passed away. They are Grant Reed, who had a brain tumor. Elijah Formhals had epilepsy and passed away May 10.

The students wore red and grey ribbons, in memory of their two classmates.

The high school band provided music during the service.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder Graduating students at Clear Fork High School celebrate with confetti and a hat toss Sunday afternoon at the high school. Degrees were awarded to 137 students. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_CF-graduation.jpgPhoto by Louise Swartzwalder Graduating students at Clear Fork High School celebrate with confetti and a hat toss Sunday afternoon at the high school. Degrees were awarded to 137 students.