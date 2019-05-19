Wind advisory today for this part of Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 11 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. today (Sunday, May 19).

South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph are likely with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like lawn and patio furniture as well as trash cans.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be possible.

A Wind Advisory is issued for sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts between 46 and 57 mph. Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists should use caution especially motorists in high profile vehicles.