Galion Elks announce local scholarship recipients

GALION — Galion Elks Lodge 1191 celebrated Elks National Youth Week on May 2 by hosting an awards banquet honoring the local “Most Valuable Student” scholarship winners and their families.

Lillian Tate and Ryland Thomas, both of Northmor High School, each received national awards of $4,000. Christopher Bood, of Northmor received $1,000. Jadyn Shipman and Casey White,both of Mount Gilead High School, were each awarded $500 from the Galion Elks Lodge. Haley Phelps, of Galion High School, was awarded the Galion Elks, Past Exalted Rulers Scholarship of $500.00.

Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation, has helped thousands of students who need financial assistance to fulfill their dreams of attending college. Most Valuable Student scholars are outstanding students who are at or near the top of their classes, active in their schools and communities and recognized as leaders by their peers.

The Elks National Foundation awards $2.44 million annually in MVS scholarships to 500 high school seniors nationwide.

