Troopers will stress Ohio’s safety belt law through holiday weekend

BUCYRUS — The Ohio Highway Patrol will continue its effort to make sure all Ohioans are abiding by Ohio’s seat belt law.

To that end, safety belt usage will be a big focus of Ohio troopers in a new Click it or Ticket campaign. The campaign rusn through June 2, the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

In 2018, Ohio’s observed safety belt usage rate was 84.9 percent, a small increase from 2017, when the rate was 82.8 percent. However, Ohio is still below the national average rate of 89.6 percent.

In the last two years, 1,326 motor vehicle occupants were killed in crashes where a safety belt was available, but not being used. Another 6,021 of those occupants were seriously injured.

“There is no disputing that buckling up saves lives,” said Lt. Scott Rike, command of the Bucyrus post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. “We want everyone on the road to get home safe. That’s why it’s important to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Last year, 121,019 people were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle without wearing a safety belt.

You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_web1_click-it.jpg